Snider Financial Group Purchases Shares of 12,299 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. The Boeing makes up 1.3% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

