Snider Financial Group Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trupanion by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

