Snow Capital Management LP Sells 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $197,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,472.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,391.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,390.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

