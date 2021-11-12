Snowball (SNOB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $313,743.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Snowball has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $313,743.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.64 or 0.99667402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.63 or 0.07122718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020110 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,116,776 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,179 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.