SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Up 20% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $108,858.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.57 or 0.00016502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00072014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00071597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,459.68 or 1.00619237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.66 or 0.07159606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020070 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

