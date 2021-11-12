Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

SCGLY opened at $6.78 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

