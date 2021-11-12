SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.83 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00107683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

