SONM (SNM) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. SONM has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One SONM coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SONM Coin Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

