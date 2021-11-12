Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

SHC stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

