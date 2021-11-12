S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $451.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

