S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after purchasing an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $451.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

