Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.