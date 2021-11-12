Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Announces Earnings Results

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 66,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,554. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 420,526 shares of company stock worth $7,584,504. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spero Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Spero Therapeutics worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

