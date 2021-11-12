Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

SPRO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,554. The firm has a market cap of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 420,526 shares of company stock worth $7,584,504. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Spero Therapeutics worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

