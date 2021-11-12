Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTNR stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $288.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

