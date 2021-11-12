Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE opened at $27.33 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

