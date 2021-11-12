Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $883,000 in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE RPAI opened at $13.15 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.