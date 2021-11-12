Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The Toro Company has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.