Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 831 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

