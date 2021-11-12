Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $162.93 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

