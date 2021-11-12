Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lands’ End by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

