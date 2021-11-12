Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of SQSP opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

