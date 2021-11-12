Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Stabilis Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.68. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.