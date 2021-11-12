Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €68.30 ($80.35). 16,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €52.55 ($61.82) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.