Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

