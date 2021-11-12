State Street Corp Buys 7,545 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $53,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $5,368,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $5,079,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $101.71 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

