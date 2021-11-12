State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $55,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

