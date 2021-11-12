State Street Corp Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,378 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.01% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $58,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $574,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $132,780.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,310 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $33.75 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

