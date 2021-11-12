State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $52,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAC stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

