State Street Corp Purchases 51,058 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.09% of PRA Group worth $54,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

