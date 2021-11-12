State Street Corp Sells 9,498 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 42.89% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $52,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

