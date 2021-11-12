Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $31.79

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $34.97. Steel Partners shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $721.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 36.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

