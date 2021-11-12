Stephen H. Capp Acquires 5,500 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BALY stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 59,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

