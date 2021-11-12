Stephens Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $134.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.