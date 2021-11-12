Stephens Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $154.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $175.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.