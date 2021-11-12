Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $121.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

