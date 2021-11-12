Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,030 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after buying an additional 270,363 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,475.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

