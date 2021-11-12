Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

