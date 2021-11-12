Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $258,000 Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 535,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 484,676 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

