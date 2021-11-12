Stifel Financial Corp Sells 39,201 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,075,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.32 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

