Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in JinkoSolar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

