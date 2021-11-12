Stifel Nicolaus Trims Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price to C$31.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.