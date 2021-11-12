Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

