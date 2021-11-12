Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $302.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.