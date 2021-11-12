Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

NYSE NUE opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

