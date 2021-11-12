Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $616.82 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Storj has a market capitalization of $616.82 million and approximately $324.03 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00002747 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,424,750 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

