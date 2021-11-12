Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 784 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

