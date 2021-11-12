Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 30,127 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,127 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 94.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

