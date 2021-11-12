Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $340.36 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $348.85. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

