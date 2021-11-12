Stratos Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a total market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $247,590.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,916,930.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,889 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

